Technology Sector Update for 03/27/2023: BLKB, TMPO, BGRY, XLK, SOXX

March 27, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.16% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently climbing by 0.31%.

Blackbaud (BLKB) said its board of directors rejected a buyout offer from Clearlake Capital, a private equity firm, to purchase its outstanding shares for $71 per share in cash. Blackbaud was recently gaining over 15% in value.

Tempo Automation Holdings (TMPO) was more than 16% higher after saying it has agreed to acquire Optimum Design Associates, an electronic design services company. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Berkshire Grey (BGRY) was up more than 20% after agreeing to be acquired by SoftBank Group in a deal that will take the artificial intelligence company private.

