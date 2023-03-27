Technology Sector Update for 03/27/2023: AAPL, BLKB TMPO

Technology stocks were lower in Monday afternoon trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) slipping 0.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index (SOX) down 0.8%.

In company news, Apple (AAPL) Chief Executive Tim Cook met Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao to discuss industrial stabilization and supply chains, according to media reports. Apple stock was down 1.2% in recent trading.

Blackbaud (BLKB) was up more than 12% after its board rejected a buyout offer from private-equity firm Clearlake Capital, which offered $71 per share in cash.

Tempo Automation (TMPO) was up more than 10% after saying it has agreed to buy Optimum Design Associates for an undisclosed sum.

