Technology Sector Update for 03/27/2020: OSS, VMW, PRGS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -3.20%

AAPL: -2.65%

IBM: -2.80%

CSCO: -3.03%

GOOG: -2.94%

Technology giants were trading lower pre-bell Friday.

Early movers include:

(+) One Stop Systems (OSS), which was up more than 11% after it posted a Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.07, compared with $0.09 a year earlier, but ahead of the $0.06 normalized consensus estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) VMware (VMW) was slipping by more than 5% after saying it has withdrawn its financial guidance as it is unable to predict the extent to which the global COVID-19 pandemic may adversely impact its business operations, financial performance and results of operations.

(-) Progress (PRGS) was declining by more than 5% even after it reported a fiscal Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.76, up from $0.50 a year ago, and higher than the $0.70 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ. For FY20, Progress said it now anticipates non-GAAP EPS in the range of $2.73 to $2.80, down from its previous range of $2.87 to $2.92. Analysts were looking for $2.84.

