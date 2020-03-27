Technology
HMI

Technology Sector Update for 03/27/2020: HMI,BKYI,OSS,PRGS

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -1.97%

AAPL -3.06%

IBM -2.85%

CSCO -3.09%

GOOG -2.84%

Technology stocks still were mostly lower Friday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 3.0% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 3.7%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Huami (HMI) turned fractionally lower this afternoon, reversing a prior gain that followed the company announcing a partnership with the Chinese Athletics Association to promote sports and the use of wearable technology. Financial terms of the five-year pact were not disclosed but the parties said they plan to open a research facility to gather athlete data using Huami smartwatches, smart glasses and earphones to improve training and fitness techniques.

In other sector news:

(+) Bio-Key International (BKYI) soared on Friday, earlier climbing over 371% to reach a new 52-week high of $2.58 a share, after the biometrics and identity technology company Friday announced a new, $45 million contract to build secure e-commerce infrastructure across Nigeria over the next 18 months.

(-) One Stop Systems (OSS) was 4% higher this afternoon, easing from a nearly 19% gain soon after Friday's opening bell following the computer components company saying it earned $0.07 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, excluding one-time items, on $18.4 million in revenue, beating Street views by $0.01 per share and $1.4 million, respectively.

(-) Progress Software (PRGS) slid 5% after issuing a downbeat outlook for its current Q2 ending May 31 and also lowered its FY20 forecast below Wall Street expectations. The business applications company is projecting non-GAAP net income in a range of $0.60 to $0.64 per share on between $93 million to $99 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.68 per share adjusted profit on $107 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HMI BKYI OSS PRGS

Latest Technology Videos

#TradeTalks: Location Technology for Group Travel

Jill Malandrino was joined by Jonathan Chasper, Founder & CEO, Wolfpack, to discuss the emerging location technology for group travel.

Mar 19, 2020

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular