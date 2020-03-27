Technology Sector Update for 03/27/2020: BKYI,OSS,PRGS

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks were falling Friday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 3.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 4.2%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Bio-Key International (BKYI) soared on Friday, earlier climbing over 371% to reach a new 52-week high of $2.58 a share, after the biometrics and identity technology company Friday announced a new, $45 million contract to build secure e-commerce infrastructure across Nigeria over the next 18 months.

In other sector news:

(-) One Stop Systems (OSS) was slightly lower this afternoon, reversing a nearly 19% gain soon after Friday's opening bell following the computer components company saying it earned $0.07 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, excluding one-time items, on $18.4 million in revenue, beating Street views by $0.01 per share and $1.4 million, respectively.

(-) Progress Software (PRGS) slid 9% after issuing a downbeat outlook for its current Q2 ending May 31 and also lowered its FY20 forecast below Wall Street expectations. The business applications company is projecting non-GAAP net income in a range of $0.60 to $0.64 per share on between $93 million to $99 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.68 per share adjusted profit on $107 million in revenue.

