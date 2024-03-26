Technology Sector Update for 03/26/2024: STX, AAPL, CDLX, VERI

Tech stocks were mixed late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) little changed and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index eased 0.2%.

In corporate news, Seagate Technology (STX) is headed for "a period of structurally stronger gross margins," aided by a cyclical recovery and the expected rise in demand for generative artificial intelligence, Morgan Stanley said in a note, upgrading the company to overweight from equal weight and boosting the price target. Seagate shares surged 7.7%.

Shipments of Apple's (AAPL) iPhone in China fell 33% in February from a year earlier, Bloomberg reported, citing data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology. Separately, Apple is expected to unveil its artificial intelligence strategy at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on June 10, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Apple shares dropped 0.4%.

Cardlytics (CDLX) shares plunged 34% after the company disclosed a debt offering to raise $150 million.

Veritone (VERI) on Tuesday launched Ask Veri, a generative-AI and natural language tool on its Digital Media Hub for media intelligence and workflow execution. Its shares spiked 21%.

