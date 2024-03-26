Technology Sector Update for 03/26/2024: AAPL, SNX, DJT

Tech stocks rose Tuesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index was little changed, erasing earlier gains.

In corporate news, shipments of Apple's (AAPL) iPhone in China fell 33% in February from a year earlier, Bloomberg reported, citing data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology. Apple shares dropped 0.2%.

TD Synnex (SNX) shares gained 5.4% after the company reported improved fiscal Q1 earnings that topped Wall Street expectations and boosted its stock buyback program by $2 billion.

Trump Media & Technology (DJT) shares jumped 50% in the debut on Nasdaq after the merger with blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition (DWAC).

