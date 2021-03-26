Technology Sector Update for 03/26/2021: TLS, RAAS, YY, XLK, SOXX

Technology

Technology stocks were mixed in Friday's pre-bell trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.19% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was flat recently.

Telos (TLS) was gaining over 12% in value after saying its attributable net earnings in Q4 were $0.08 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected a loss of $0.10 per share, if comparable.

Cloopen Group (RAAS) was almost 5% lower as it posted a Q4 net loss of RMB37.65 ($5.77) per ordinary share, compared with a loss of RMB1.14 per share a year earlier.

Joyy (YY) was down more than 4% even after saying its Q4 non-GAAP net loss narrowed to RMB1.86 ($0.29) per diluted American depositary share from RMB5.70 a year earlier.

