Technology
LITE

Technology Sector Update for 03/26/2021: LITE,MX,TLS,SAIC

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks added to their prior gains, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Friday rising 1.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 3.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Lumentum Holdings (LITE) climbed 6% after Raymond James raised its stock rating for the optical and photonic products company to strong buy with a $112 price target from outperform previously.

Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) raced more than 27% higher after agreeing to $1.4 billion going-private transaction organized by Wise Road Capital, with investors receiving $29 per share in cash, or 42% above Thursday's closing price for the South Korean chipmaker.

Telos (TLS) rose 19% after reporting a surprise Q4 profit of $0.08 per share and better-than-expected revenue. It also projected Q1 and FY21 revenue that topped Wall Street estimates for the IT consulting company.

On the losing side, Science Applications International (SAIC) slumped 17% after the digital consultant forecast non-GAAP FY22 net income and revenue trailing Wall Street expectations. Q4 revenue grew 11% year over year to $1.72 billion but also missed the $1.78 billion consensus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LITE MX SAIC

Latest Technology Videos

    #TradeTalks: Technology spend and priorities for SMBs

    Adobe SVP & GM Digital Media Ashley Still joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss technology spend and priorities for SMBs.

    Mar 18, 2021

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular