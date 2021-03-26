Technology Sector Update for 03/26/2021: LITE,MX,TLS,SAIC

Technology stocks added to their prior gains, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Friday rising 1.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 3.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Lumentum Holdings (LITE) climbed 6% after Raymond James raised its stock rating for the optical and photonic products company to strong buy with a $112 price target from outperform previously.

Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) raced more than 27% higher after agreeing to $1.4 billion going-private transaction organized by Wise Road Capital, with investors receiving $29 per share in cash, or 42% above Thursday's closing price for the South Korean chipmaker.

Telos (TLS) rose 19% after reporting a surprise Q4 profit of $0.08 per share and better-than-expected revenue. It also projected Q1 and FY21 revenue that topped Wall Street estimates for the IT consulting company.

On the losing side, Science Applications International (SAIC) slumped 17% after the digital consultant forecast non-GAAP FY22 net income and revenue trailing Wall Street expectations. Q4 revenue grew 11% year over year to $1.72 billion but also missed the $1.78 billion consensus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.