Technology Sector Update for 03/26/2020: WORK,ATEN,SSNC

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +4.6%

AAPL +3.5%

IBM +4.9%

CSCO +4.5%

GOOG +3.7%

Technology stocks were climbing in mid-day trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF posting a 4.6% advance, supported by a 5.4% for the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index this afternoon.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Slack Technologies (WORK) climbed over 12% after Thursday reporting a rapid increase in users of the company's instant messaging platform and paid users amid the expanding COVID-19 lockdown this month. The number of simultaneously connected users rose to 12.5 million by Tuesday from 10.5 million users on March 16 while average use grew by 20%, the company said. It also added 9,000 new paid customers since Feb. 1.

In other sector news:

(+) A10 Networks (ATEN) rose more than 9% after the networking software and equipment company Thursday reaffirmed its Q1 forecast expecting between $51 million to $53 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for the company to generate $50.3 million in revenue during the three months ending March 31.

(+) SS&C Technologies (SSNC) was ahead 4.6% after the software firm disclosed plans to draw down the remaining $211 million available through its revolving credit facility to boost liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company earlier in March also borrowed $35 million for "normal seasonal cash flow needs," according to a regulatory filing late Wednesday.

