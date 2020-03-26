Technology Sector Update for 03/26/2020: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, MU, XELA, VIOT

Top Tech Stocks:

MSFT: +1.25%

AAPL: -1.00%

IBM: -0.05%

CSCO: +0.08%

GOOG: +0.85%

Top tech stocks were mixed during pre-market trading Thursday.

Among tech stocks moving on news:

(+) Viomi Technology Co. Ltd. (VIOT), which rose more than 16%. The company will repurchase up to $10 million of its class A ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares.

(+) Micron Technology (MU), which added more than 5%. Wednesday the company reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $0.45, down from $1.71 reported a year ago, but higher than the $0.37 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

(-) Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA), which was down more than 3%. The company has agreed to sell accounting software firm SourceHOV Tax to private equity firm Gainline Capital Partners for an undisclosed amount.

