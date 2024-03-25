Technology Sector Update for 03/25/2024: INTC, AMD, ERIC, AAPL, BIDU, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 0.2% higher recently.

Intel (INTC) shares were over 4% lower and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares were down nearly 4% following news of tightened Chinese rules on microchip imports.

Ericsson (ERIC) shares were down 0.9% after saying it plans to lay off roughly 1,200 employees in Sweden as part of its cost-cutting measures.

Apple (AAPL) has held initial discussions with Baidu (BIDU) about incorporating the Chinese tech firm's generative artificial intelligence into its gadgets in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing unspecified sources with knowledge of the details. Baidu shares were up nearly 2% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.