News & Insights

Technology
INTC

Technology Sector Update for 03/25/2024: INTC, AMD, ERIC, AAPL, BIDU, XLK, XSD

March 25, 2024 — 09:13 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 0.2% higher recently.

Intel (INTC) shares were over 4% lower and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares were down nearly 4% following news of tightened Chinese rules on microchip imports.

Ericsson (ERIC) shares were down 0.9% after saying it plans to lay off roughly 1,200 employees in Sweden as part of its cost-cutting measures.

Apple (AAPL) has held initial discussions with Baidu (BIDU) about incorporating the Chinese tech firm's generative artificial intelligence into its gadgets in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing unspecified sources with knowledge of the details. Baidu shares were up nearly 2% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTC
AMD
ERIC
AAPL
BIDU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.