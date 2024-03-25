News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 03/25/2024: AEHR, MTEK, SMCI, TTWO

March 25, 2024 — 03:50 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were mixed in late Monday afternoon trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) shedding 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 0.1%.

In corporate news, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) shares plunged 23% after the company said fiscal Q3 results and 2024 outlook probably will trail analyst projections.

Maris-Tech (MTEK) jumped 6% after the company said Monday it was accepted into Renesas Electronics' preferred partner program.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) shares climbed almost 9% as JPMorgan started the stock with an overweight rating and a $1,150 price target. Also, Northland raised Super Micro's share-price target to $1,300 from $925 while keeping the outperform rating.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) tumbled 4% after a Kotaku report said that the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 video game may miss the 2025 release window.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

