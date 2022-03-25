Technology Sector Update for 03/25/2022: SMRT, MAXN, OPFI, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.49% and the iShares Semiconductor Sector ETF (SOXX) was advancing by 0.24% recently.

SmartRent (SMRT) reported late Thursday a Q4 net loss of $0.13 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $1.03 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $1.89 per share. SmartRent shares were more than 8% lower recently.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) shares were down more than 8% after it reported late Thursday a fiscal Q4 net loss of $1.81 per diluted share, compared with a net income of $0.11 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a net loss of $1.30.

OppFi (OPFI) said Shiven Shah has stepped down as its CFO and will be succeeded by Pamela Johnson, who previously served as the company's chief accounting officer. OppFi shares were recently slipping 1%.

