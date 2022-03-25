Technology Sector Update for 03/25/2022: ASAN, SMRT, CIEN

Technology stocks were declining on Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 1.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Asana (ASAN) was sharply lower Friday, sinking more than 13%, after the workplace-management software firm overnight filed a preliminary prospectus for an unspecified number of common or preferred shares, warrants to buy additional stock and other securities sometime in the future. The company also said current investors may sell a portion or all of their shares from time to time.

SmartRent (SMRT) fell 11% after the enterprise software firm late Thursday guided Q1 and FY22 revenue under analyst estimates, triggering several analysts to trim their price targets for the stock. The company overnight also announced its purchase of SightPlan, which has developed a software suite for multifamily real estate operators and managers, for $135 million in cash.

Ciena (CIEN) was narrowly lower, rebounding from a 1.2% mid-morning slide, after Rosenblatt began coverage of the networking hardware firm with a buy stock rating.

