Technology Sector Update for 03/25/2020: RNET,MTSC,XELA

Technology stocks were climbing on Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 2.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 2.1%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) RigNet (RNET) dropped 7.6% despite the networking and cybersecurity company Wednesday announcing a a five-year information technology services contract from the US General Services Administration. The contract's value was not disclosed but RigNet said it includes several five-year renewal periods for a total term of up to 20 years.

In other sector news:

(+) MTS Systems (MTSC) rose 10% after announcing its largest order ever to design, build and install two earthquake simulation systems at Tianjin University in China. The $70 million project will be part of the new National Facility for Earthquake Engineering Simulation and is slated for completion in 2023.

(-) Exela Technologies (XELA) slid fractionally on Wednesday after announcing the sale of its SourceHOV Tax accounting software unit to private equity investors Gainline Capital Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed but Exela said SourceHOV Tax's leadership team would be staying with the company after the transaction closes.

