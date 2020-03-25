Technology Sector Update for 03/25/2020: FB, VRSN, IT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.44%

AAPL: +1.35%

IBM: -0.14%

CSCO: -1.06%

GOOG: -0.82%

Leading technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday.

In other sector news:

(-) Facebook (FB) was slightly lower after saying an increase in traffic does not equate to higher revenue as the social media site noticed weakening within its advertising business in countries implementing "aggressive actions" against the spread of COVID-19.

(=) Verisign (VRSN) was unchanged after saying it is prepared to continue to operate all of its services in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(=) Gartner (IT) was flat amid plans to cancel or postpone conferences scheduled for April through August because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

