Technology Sector Update for 03/24/2023: RELL, MITQ, SQ, XLK, SOXX

March 24, 2023 — 09:08 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.5% lower and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was down 0.8% recently.

Richardson Electronics (RELL) was up 3.5% after saying it entered into a credit agreement that provides for a three-year, senior secured revolving facility not exceeding $30 million.

Moving iMage Technologies (MITQ) was rallying by 13.7% after saying its board has renewed a previously authorized $1 million share buyback program for 12 months.

Block (SQ) said it plans to work with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to seek legal action against Hindenburg Research for the "factually inaccurate and misleading" report on Block's Cash App. Block was recently down more than 1%.

