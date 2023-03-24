Technology
OUST

Technology Sector Update for 03/24/2023: OUST, REKR, ATVI, MSFT

March 24, 2023

Technology stocks were mostly lower late Friday, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling 1.8% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.1%.

In company news, Ouster (OUST) shares fell 13%, a day after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss and missed the revenue forecast from analysts in Q4.

Rekor Systems (REKR) shares slid 2.8%. The company signed a multiyear deal with the Palms Casino Resort for its traffic security software and systems.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shares were 6% higher after the UK Competition and Markets Authority said that Microsoft's (MSFT) planned $75 billion acquisition of the former will not harm UK's gaming consoles competition. Microsoft shares rose 0.8%.

