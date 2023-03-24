Technology Sector Update for 03/24/2023: OUST

Technology stocks were down Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 0.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index 2.2% lower.

In company news, Ouster (OUST) shares were down past 13%, a day after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss and missed the revenue forecast in Q4.

Energous (WATT) shares fell 4% after saying it priced a public offering of common shares and warrants at a combined price of $0.40 per share and accompanying warrant, for gross proceeds of $3.3 million.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shares were 5.4% higher after the UK Competition and Markets Authority said that Microsoft's (MSFT) planned $75 billion acquisition of the former will not harm UK's gaming consoles competition. Microsoft shares rose 0.3%.

