Technology Sector Update for 03/24/2022: MOMO, WIX, KC, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.68%, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was advancing by 0.77% recently.

Hello Group (MOMO) was slipping past 10% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of 1.38 renminbi ($0.22) per American depositary share, down from 3.80 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of 1.73 renminbi.

Wix.com (WIX) was up more than 5% after saying its board approved a repurchase program of up to $500 million of its securities.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) reported a Q4 loss of 0.13 Chinese renminbi per diluted share, compared with a loss of 0.03 renminbi a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 2.57 renminbi. Kingsoft Cloud was recently climbing more than 1%.

