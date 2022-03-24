Technology Sector Update for 03/24/2022: ADSK,MVST,LOGI,MOMO

Technology stocks continued to outpace broader markets on Thursday and other sectors, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) gaining 2.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was adding 4.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Autodesk (ADSK) was near its intraday high late in Thursday trading, gaining 2.6% after the software firm announced plans to acquire The Wild, which has developed a platform for coworkers to collaborate on projects using augmented and virtual reality technology. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Microvast Holdings (MVST) added 5.2% on Thursday after the battery technologies company introduced two new lithium-ion battery cells to its product portfolio in addition to an upgrade of its next-generation battery packs.

Logitech International (LOGI) also rose 7.4% after BofA Securities Thursday began coverage of the computer equipment company with a buy stock rating and a $107 price target.

Among decliners, Hello Group (MOMO) dropped 4.1% after the Chinese social media company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of 1.38 renminbi ($0.22) per American depositary share, down from 3.80 renminbi per ADS during the same quarter in 2020 and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a 1.73 renminbi per ADS adjusted profit. Net revenue slipped 3.4% year-over-year to 3.67 billion renminbi during the three months ended Dec. 31, also trailing the 3.62 billion renminbi Street view.

