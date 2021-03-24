Technology Sector Update for 03/24/2021: IPHI,ALYA,ALYA.TO,VNET

Technology stocks were little changed Wednesday afternoon, giving back a narrow gain with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF recently slipping 0.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was advancing 0.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Inphi (IPHI) rose 6.2% after chipmaker Marvel Technology (MRVL) said Chinese regulators have approved its proposed acquisition of the rival analog and mixed signal semiconductor company, setting the stage for investors at both companies to vote April 15 on the proposed deal. Marvel shares were 1% higher.

Alithya Group (ALYA) also jumped out to a 6.4% gain after the Canadian IT-services company announced its C$76.0 million, all-stock purchase of privately held digital consultants R3D Conseil, in a deal expected to immediately contribute to Alithya's profitability and add around C$63 million in annual revenue.

21Vianet Group (VNET) fell 7.7% after the Chinese data center services company overnight saw its Q4 net loss widen to 7.68 renminbi per American depository share compared with a 0.12 renminbi per ADS loss during the year-ago quarter, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a 6.96 renminbi per ADS loss for the three months ended Dec. 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.