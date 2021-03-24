Technology Sector Update for 03/24/2021: INTC, TSM, LIVX, FB, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.66% higher and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) was up more than 3% recently.

Intel (INTC) was gaining more than 3% after saying in a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it expects to exceed its previously provided Q1 guidance for adjusted EPS and revenue due to continued strong notebook demand. Separately, the company unveiled plans to invest $20 billion to build two factories in Arizona as part of a move to significantly expand its manufacturing capacity.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) said its net revenue increased to 106.53 billion New Taiwan dollars ($3.76 billion) in February from NT$93.39 billion a year ago. Taiwan Semiconductor was down more than 2% in recent trading.

LiveXLive Media (LIVX) said it is launching a series of pay-per-view shows on Facebook's (FB) new paid online event feature. LiveXLive Media was gaining nearly 15% while Facebook was advancing nearly 1% recently.

