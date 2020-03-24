Technology Sector Update for 03/24/2020: SPLK,LHX,ZM

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +7.4%

AAPL +7.7%

IBM +8.3%

CSCO +5.3%

GOOG +6.1%

echnology stocks were climbing in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 8.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 10.1%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Splunk (SPLK) was 8.2% higher after the data analytics company announced a technology alliance partnership agreement with Quantum Computing to develop new analytics using large-data cybersecurity stores and algorithms to assess "quantum analytics readiness" on real-world data.

In other sector news:

(+) L3Harris Technologies (LHX) climbed 8.2% after Tuesday saying it was selling its EOTech business to an affiliate of Koucar Management for an undisclosed amount. EOTech manufactures holographic sighting systems, magnified field optics and accessories for the military and law enforcement purposes and generated around $60 million in annual revenue.

(-) Zoom Video Communications (ZM) declined more than 10% on Tuesday. Toronto-based NexTech AR Solutions Tuesday said it was integrating its augmented reality and e-commerce tools with Zoom's video conferencing technology to extend the capacity of Zoom meetings out to 100,000 people at the same time.

