Technology Sector Update for 03/24/2020: MLNX,NVDA,SPLK,LHX,ZM

Technology stocks were adding to their earlier gains, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday advancing 9.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 9.3%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Mellanox (MLNX) was riding an 8.4% advance after Dealreporter said Nvidia (NVDA) was close to a deal with Chinese antitrust regulators that would allow it to move forward with a proposed $6.8 billion all-cash acquisition of the fabless chipmaker. The companies would be required to maintain separate research & development operations for several years following their merger and Chinese regulators were ready to begin their final approval process soon, the report is said to have stated.

In other sector news:

(+) L3Harris Technologies (LHX) climbed 6.5% after Tuesday saying it was selling its EOTech business to an affiliate of Koucar Management for an undisclosed amount. EOTech manufactures holographic sighting systems, magnified field optics and accessories for military and law enforcement purposes and generated around $60 million in annual revenue.

(+) Splunk (SPLK) was 6% higher after the data analytics company announced a technology alliance partnership agreement with Quantum Computing to develop new analytics using large-data cybersecurity stores and algorithms to assess "quantum analytics readiness" on real-world data.

(-) Zoom Video Communications (ZM) declined nearly 14% on Tuesday. Toronto-based NexTech AR Solutions Tuesday said it was integrating its augmented reality and e-commerce tools with Zoom's video conferencing technology to extend the capacity of Zoom meetings out to 100,000 people at the same time.

