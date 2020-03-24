Technology Sector Update for 03/24/2020: CSCO, FB, DIOD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +4.60%

AAPL: +4.69%

IBM: +4.20%

CSCO: +6.18%

GOOG: +4.10%

Technology heavyweights were climbing pre-market Tuesday.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Cisco Systems (CSCO), which was up more than 6% as Bloomberg News reported that the company's Webex collaboration service is experiencing an increase in usage as companies seek a way to securely connect workers stuck at home due to lockdowns imposed to stem the COVID-19 pandemic.

(+) Facebook (FB) has reduced bandwidth on its platform and Instagram in Latin America, in a bid to manage heightened demand in the region as more people heed the call to stay at home due to the COVID-19 crisis, Reuters reported. Facebook was over 4% higher in recent trading.

(=) Diodes (DIOD) was flat after saying it will "close as planned" the pending acquisition of Lite-On Semiconductor after it secures the final regulatory approvals. The company expects to close the deal during the second half of 2020.

