Technology Sector Update for 03/23/2023: SNAP, FIVN, SQ

March 23, 2023 — 03:25 pm EDT

Technology stocks advanced late Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index 1.7% higher.

In company news, Snap (SNAP) shares were up 2.7% after introducing AR Enterprise Services, or ARES, to support business customers in implementing augmented reality into their own channels.

Five9 (FIVN) shares grew 1.6% after the company and Invoca said they expanded their partnership to offer a technology that gives contact center agents visibility into a caller's digital journey pre-call.

Block's (SQ) shares were down more than 15%. The company said it plans to work with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to seek legal action against Hindenburg Research for the "factually inaccurate and misleading" report on Block's Cash App.

