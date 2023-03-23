Technology
SCWX

Technology Sector Update for 03/23/2023: SCWX, ACN, NOW, XLK, SOXX

March 23, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were rallying premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was advancing by 0.7% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently up 1.6%.

SecureWorks (SCWX) was gaining nearly 8% in value after it reported a fiscal Q4 non-GAAP net loss of $0.17 per share, swinging from non-GAAP net income of $0.03 per share a year earlier but below the normalized loss forecast of $0.27 per share from four analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Accenture (ACN) was climbing past 4% after it posted fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.69 per diluted share, up 6% from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $2.50. The company also plans to lay off 2.5% of its workforce, or about 19,000 employees, over the next 18 months.

ServiceNow (NOW) was up more than 1% after saying it has launched the latest version of Now Platform Utah, an end-to-end platform for digital transformation.

