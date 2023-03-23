Technology Sector Update for 03/23/2023: AFRM, AAPL, SQ

Technology stocks advanced Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index 3.1% higher.

In company news, Affirm Holdings (AFRM) shares rose 3% after the company said it is partnering with cardio equipment manufacturer VersaClimber to provide the latter's customers with the option to pay for purchases in monthly installments.

Apple (AAPL) shares were up 1.6% after Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the company's plans, that the company is planning to spend $1 billion a year to produce movies that will be launched in theaters.

Block's (SQ) shares were down nearly 14% after short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged in a report the company has inflated user metrics for its Cash App.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.