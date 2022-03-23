Technology
Technology Sector Update for 03/23/2022: YOU,VICR,ADBE,INTC

Technology stocks added to their Wednesday declines this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Wednesday declining 1.0% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 1.9% this afternoon.

In company news, Clear Secure (YOU) climbed over 17% on Wednesday after the biometric security company forecast revenue for its current Q1 exceeding analyst expectations, projecting between $88 million to $89 million in revenue for the three months ending March 31 and topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for $82.9 million in Q1 revenue.

Intel (INTC) was near flat following reports the US chipmaker is close to announcing its $650 million purchase of Israeli cloud services startup Granulate, which has developed tools to improve the computational power and real-time performance of cloud servers. The Haaretz newspaper also reported Intel plans to establish a research and development center in southern Israel.

Among decliners, Adobe (ADBE) dropped 9% after its Q2 outlook trailed market expectations, with the digital media software firm projecting a $3.30 per share profit, excluding one-time items, on $4.34 billion in revenue. The Street is at $3.35 per share and $4.41 billion, respectively.

Vicor (VICR) fell almost 21% after CJS Securities Wednesday cut its stock rating for the electronic components manufacturer to market perform from market outperform previously.

