Technology Sector Update for 03/23/2022: XLK, SOXX, JKS, OKTA, YOU

Technology stocks were declining premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.7%, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.9% lower.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) was slipping more than 10% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of 4.25 renminbi ($0.67) per American depositary share, up from 0.74 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ had forecast earnings of $0.90.

Okta (OKTA) said Tuesday it found no evidence of ongoing malicious activity after images circulated on social media suggested hackers might have gained access to its internal systems. Shares of the cybersecurity firm were 4% lower in recent premarket activity.

Clear Secure (YOU) shares gained 5.7% pre-bell after the biometric security company said it expects revenue of $88 million to $89 million in Q1. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expect $82.9 million. The company also said Q4 revenue increased to $80.7 million from $53.2 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $78.1 million.

