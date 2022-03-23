Technology Sector Update for 03/23/2022: VICR, ADBE, INTC

Technology stocks were edging lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Wednesday declining 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 0.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Vicor (VICR) fell over 18% after CJS Securities Wednesday cut its stock rating for the electronic components manufacturer to market perform from market outperform previously.

Adobe (ADBE) declined 9.5% after its guidance trailed market expectations. The company is expecting Q2 net income of $3.30 per share, excluding one-time items, on $4.34 billion in revenue compared the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $3.35 per share non-GAAP profit on $4.41 billion in revenue.

Intel (INTC) was hanging on a 0.1% gain following reports the chipmaker is close to announcing a $650 million acquisition of Israeli cloud services startup Granulate, which has developed tools to improve the computational power and real-time performance of cloud servers and lower client costs. The Haaretz newspaper also reported Intel plans to open a research and development center in southern Israel.

