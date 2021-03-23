Technology Sector Update for 03/23/2021: RAVN,BOXL,ORCL,MYSZ

Technology stocks were mostly lower ahead of Tuesday's closing bell, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF falling 0.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index tumbled 2.9%.

In company news, Raven Industries (RAVN) fell 8.1% after the applied technology company late Monday reported net income of $0.01 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended Jan. 31, down from $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, while revenue declined 6.6% year-over-year to $80.1 million.

My Size (MYSZ) dropped more than 24% after the e-commerce measurements company overnight priced a $3.3 million public offering of over 2.6 million common shares at $1.26 each, about 19% below the srtock's closing price Monday.

Boxlight (BOXL) was 1.3% lower, reversing an earlier 6.7% gain after the education technology company on Tuesday said it bought Belgian IT specialist Interactive Concepts for $3.3 million in cash, common stock and deferred compensation.

Among gainers, Oracle (ORCL) rose 1.2% after pricing a $15 billion offering of six series of investment-grade notes maturing between 2026 to 2061 overnight.

