Technology
BLCT

Technology Sector Update for 03/23/2021: BLCT, ORCL, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology firms were trading higher during pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) added 0.3%, while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) rose 0.8%.

BlueCity Holdings (BLCT) retreated more than 4% after posting a Q4 adjusted loss of 36 million renminbi ($5.5 million), compared with a loss of 15 million renminbi a year earlier.

Oracle (ORCL) priced its offering of a total of $15 billion in aggregate principal amount of investment-grade notes. Shares of the software company were trading fractionally higher during premarket trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLCT ORCL XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular