Technology Sector Update for 03/23/2021: BLCT, ORCL, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were trading higher during pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) added 0.3%, while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) rose 0.8%.

BlueCity Holdings (BLCT) retreated more than 4% after posting a Q4 adjusted loss of 36 million renminbi ($5.5 million), compared with a loss of 15 million renminbi a year earlier.

Oracle (ORCL) priced its offering of a total of $15 billion in aggregate principal amount of investment-grade notes. Shares of the software company were trading fractionally higher during premarket trading.

