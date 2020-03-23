Technology
Technology Sector Update for 03/23/2020: UBER, LYFT, YEXT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +3.39%

AAPL: +2.47%

IBM: +2.00%

CSCO: +3.62%

GOOG: +1.66%

Leading technology stocks were climbing pre-bell Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) Uber (UBER), which was 4% higher as Reuters reported that the company is temporarily disabling the taxi-booking option on its app in the Saudi Arabian market after the country's Ministry of Interior enacted measures to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

(+) Lyft (LYFT) is launching a new "LyftUp Driver Task Force" service for drivers who have been affected by the decline in ride-hailing services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reported, citing internal e-mail. Lyft was gaining more than 2% value in recent trading.

In other sector news:

(=) Yext (YEXT) was flat after saying it is collaborating with the state of New Jersey to launch an online information hub for COVID-19.

