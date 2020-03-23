Technology Sector Update for 03/23/2020: UBER, LYFT, YEXT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG
Top Technology Stocks:
MSFT: +3.39%
AAPL: +2.47%
IBM: +2.00%
CSCO: +3.62%
GOOG: +1.66%
Leading technology stocks were climbing pre-bell Monday.
Early movers include:
(+) Uber (UBER), which was 4% higher as Reuters reported that the company is temporarily disabling the taxi-booking option on its app in the Saudi Arabian market after the country's Ministry of Interior enacted measures to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
(+) Lyft (LYFT) is launching a new "LyftUp Driver Task Force" service for drivers who have been affected by the decline in ride-hailing services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reported, citing internal e-mail. Lyft was gaining more than 2% value in recent trading.
In other sector news:
(=) Yext (YEXT) was flat after saying it is collaborating with the state of New Jersey to launch an online information hub for COVID-19.
