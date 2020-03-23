Technology Sector Update for 03/23/2020: BB, YEXT,PRFT

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.58%

AAPL -2.3%

IBM -0.13%

CSCO +0.8%

GOOG -2.6%

Technology stocks were climbing Monday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 1.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 3.4%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) BlackBerry Ltd (BB) was up 2.5%. The company it was offering additional assistance to businesses building remote working programs at no cost over the next 60 days. In addition to its BlackBerry Desktop platform, the company is offering free access to its SecuSUITE software for secure messaging and phone calls and its BlackBerry AtHoc system unifying and protecting their communications systems.

In other sector news:

(-) Yext (YEXT) fell about 8.5% on Monday after the software firm said it was working with the state of New Jersey to launch an online information hub for COVID-19 using data collected by various state and federal agencies.

(-) Perficient (PRFT) dropped 10%. The digital consulting firm Monday announced its acquisition of Catalyst Networks, which does business as Brainjocks, for an undisclosed amount. Perficient is expecting the deal will immediately boosts its non-GAAP per-share earnings and add to its Sitecore intellectual property portfolio.

