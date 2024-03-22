News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 03/22/2024: TME, INDI, IDN, XLK, XSD

March 22, 2024 — 09:19 am EDT

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was slightly higher and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was down 1.8%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) said Zhenyu Xie resigned as president and chief technology officer, effective March 31. Tencent Music was more than 2% lower in recent premarket activity.

Indie Semiconductor (INDI) said in a filing that Expedera, a selling securityholder, proposed to sell up to 525,000 shares. Indie Semiconductor was up 0.5% pre-bell.

Intellicheck (IDN) was 20% higher after reporting higher Q4 revenue.

