Technology Sector Update for 03/22/2024: AAPL, BIDU, YOU, LUMN

March 22, 2024 — 01:49 pm EDT

Tech stocks were rising Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) fractionally higher.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 0.9%.

In corporate news, Apple (AAPL) held early talks with Baidu (BIDU) about incorporating the Chinese tech company's generative artificial intelligence into its gadgets in China, The Wall Street Journal reported. Apple shares added 0.6%, and Baidu gained 1%.

Clear Secure (YOU) jumped almost 8% after the company announced a $100 million increase in its share-repurchase program and a special cash dividend.

Lumen Technologies (LUMN) intends to stabilize its operations, following a restructuring deal with creditors that reduced its debt obligations through 2027, Chief Financial Officer Chris Stansbury told Bloomberg. Its shares fell 4%.

