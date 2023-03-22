Technology Sector Update for 03/22/2023: STRC, JBL, EH, MSFT

Technology stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) gaining 0.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rising 1.1%.

In company news, Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC) rose 8.8%, a day after the company said it signed a manufacturing services agreement with Jabil (JBL) to support the former's production ability for its robotic systems and sub-systems.

EHang Holdings (EH) rose 1.1% after reporting a narrower adjusted loss and higher revenue in Q4.

Microsoft (MSFT) was up 1.2% after it signed a deal with CarbonCapture to secure carbon removal credits based on the latter's direct air capture technology, CarbonCapture said Wednesday.

