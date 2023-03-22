Technology
SSYS

Technology Sector Update for 03/22/2023: SSYS, NNDM, ZH, VNET, XLK, SOXX

March 22, 2023 — 09:04 am EDT

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was slipping by 0.1% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was down 0.1% recently.

Stratasys' (SSYS) board has unanimously rejected the unsolicited proposal from Nano Dimension (NNDM) to acquire the company for $18 per share in cash. Stratasys was recently up more than 5%.

Zhihu (ZH) was gaining over 4% in value after in reported a Q4 net loss of 0.29 renminbi ($0.04) per diluted American depositary share, narrower than the net loss of 0.65 renminbi per American depositary share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 0.57 renminbi per share.

Vnet Group (VNET) was up more than 1.8% after it reported a Q4 loss of 0.42 renminbi ($0.06) per diluted American depositary share, compared with a loss of 1.68 renminbi per share a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 2.08 renminbi per share.

