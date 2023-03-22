Technology Sector Update for 03/22/2023: REKR, STRC, JBL, ZH

Technology stocks were higher late Wednesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was up 1.7%.

In company news, Rekor Systems (REKR) shares climbed 8.1%. The company signed a settlement deal to end its litigation with Suzanne Loughlin, Harry Rhulen, James Satterfield and CrisisRisk Strategies over its Firestorm unit.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC) rose 7.2% after the company said it signed a manufacturing services agreement with Jabil (JBL) to support the former's production ability for its robotic systems and sub-systems. Jabil shares were up 1.3%.

Zhihu (ZH) shares grew 9.2% after it reported a narrower loss and higher revenue in Q4.

