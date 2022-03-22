Technology Sector Update for 03/22/2022: YEXT,DTSS,OKTA,INPX

Technology stocks eased slightly from their Tuesday intra-day highs, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.4% in late trade while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was climbing 0.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Yext (YEXT) climbed over 12% after the business software firm authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of its outstanding common stock.

Datasea (DTSS) rose 5.6% after the Chinese big-data security systems company Tuesday announced a new, one-year business cooperation deal to assist privately held Unicorner with supply-chain management and expand its product distribution in the US. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Among decliners, Okta (OKTA) slipped 2% after the cybersecurity firm said it was investigating a potential digital security breach after hackers shared screenshots online possibly depicting internal chat messages between Okta employees but added it has found no evidence so far of any ongoing malicious activity. Truist Securities also cut its stock rating for Okta to hold from buy and slashed its price target for Okta shares by $100 to $170.

Inpixon (INPX) fell 5.3% after the enterprise software firm Tuesday announced a $50 million private placement of 53,198 of its series 8 convertible preferred shares at a 6% discount to their $1,000 stated value and convertible into Inpixion common shares at $0.4717 apiece. The institutional investors participating in the stock sale also received warrants of up to 112.8 million common shares, also exercisable at $0.4717 per share.

