Technology Sector Update for 03/22/2022: OKTA, GDS, CYXT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.2% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently climbing by 0.2%.

Okta (OKTA) is investigating a potential digital security breach after hackers shared screenshots online possibly depicting the company's internal chat messages, Chief Executive Officer Todd McKinnon said on Twitter. Okta was recently slipping past 7%.

GDS Holdings (GDS) was down nearly 3% after it reported a wider Q4 net loss of 1.92 renminbi ($0.30) per diluted American depositary share, compared with 1.70 renminbi a year earlier.

Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) was declining nearly 4% as it reported a Q4 net loss of $0.40 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $0.62 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a GAAP loss of $0.27 per share.

