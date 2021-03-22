Technology Sector Update for 03/22/2021: SPRT,CLIR,MTSI

Technology stocks were sharply higher Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 2.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 3.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Support.com (SPRT) surged 213% after the software firm agreed to an all-stock merger with power generator and bitcoin miner Greenidge Generation giving Support.com investors with about 8% of the combined company.

ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) rose 7.9% to its best share price since October 2016 after the industrial sensors company said it completed performance testing needed for Chinese certification of its two-ton fire tube boiler burner.

MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) declined 8% after announcing plans for a $400 million offering of convertible senior notes maturing in 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.