Technology Sector Update for 03/22/2021: SPRT,CLIR,MTSI

Technology stocks were sharply higher Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 2.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 3.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Support.com (SPRT) surged 213% after the software firm agreed to an all-stock merger with power generator and bitcoin miner Greenidge Generation giving Support.com investors with about 8% of the combined company.

ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) rose 7.9% to its best share price since October 2016 after the industrial sensors company said it completed performance testing needed for Chinese certification of its two-ton fire tube boiler burner.

MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) declined 8% after announcing plans for a $400 million offering of convertible senior notes maturing in 2026.

