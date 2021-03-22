Technology Sector Update for 03/22/2021: SPRT, WISA, MTSI, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were trading higher during pre-bell Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) gained 0.5%, while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) rose 1%.

Support.com (SPRT) surged more than 278% after announcing its plan to merge with power generator and bitcoin mining operator Greenidge Generation. Under the deal, Support.com stockholders will receive about 0.124 shares of Greenidge stock for each share they own.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (WISA) also added more than 7% after filing a registration statement covering the potential sale of up to 305,419 common shares on behalf of certain selling stockholders.

In sector news, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) was unchanged after announcing its plan to offer $400 million of its convertible senior notes due 2026 to qualified institutional buyers.

