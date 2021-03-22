Technology Sector Update for 03/22/2021: APPS,SPRT,CLIR,MTSI

Technology stocks eased slightly from their midday levels, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 2% shortly before Monday's closing bell while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 2.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Digital Turbine (APPS) rose 11% after the networking products company announced its purchase of a 95% stake in German mobile advertising firm Fyber. The deal is valued at as much as $600 million in cash and stock.

ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) climbed 10% to its best share price since October 2016 after the industrial sensors company said it completed performance testing needed for Chinese certification of its two-ton fire tube boiler burner.

Support.com (SPRT) surged over 221% after the software firm agreed to an all-stock merger with power generator and bitcoin miner Greenidge Generation.

To the downside, MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) declined 8.9% after announcing plans for a $400 million offering of convertible senior notes maturing in 2026.

