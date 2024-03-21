News & Insights

Technology
MU

Technology Sector Update for 03/21/2024: MU, ACN, AAPL, XLK, XSD

March 21, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.8% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 11.5% higher recently.

Micron Technology (MU) was rallying past 17% after reporting that it swung to fiscal Q2 non-GAAP diluted earnings as revenue increased during the period.

Accenture (ACN) was down more than 6% after it lowered its fiscal 2024 revenue growth forecast to 1% to 3% from 2% to 5% previously. The company also lowered its adjusted earnings projection to $11.97 to $12.20, compared with $11.97 to $12.32 previously.

Apple (AAPL) is facing a lawsuit over its alleged violation of US antitrust laws in restricting its rivals' access to the iPhone's hardware and software features, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Apple was 0.7% lower pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MU
ACN
AAPL
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.