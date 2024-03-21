Technology Sector Update for 03/21/2024: MU, ACN, AAPL, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.8% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 11.5% higher recently.

Micron Technology (MU) was rallying past 17% after reporting that it swung to fiscal Q2 non-GAAP diluted earnings as revenue increased during the period.

Accenture (ACN) was down more than 6% after it lowered its fiscal 2024 revenue growth forecast to 1% to 3% from 2% to 5% previously. The company also lowered its adjusted earnings projection to $11.97 to $12.20, compared with $11.97 to $12.32 previously.

Apple (AAPL) is facing a lawsuit over its alleged violation of US antitrust laws in restricting its rivals' access to the iPhone's hardware and software features, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Apple was 0.7% lower pre-bell.

