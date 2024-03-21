News & Insights

Technology
MSFT

Technology Sector Update for 03/21/2024: MSFT, RDDT, AAPL, GOOG, MU

March 21, 2024 — 03:51 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were higher late Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 2.5%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index added 2.5%.

In corporate news, Microsoft (MSFT) will pay Inflection AI $650 million and hire its staff in a licensing deal, Reuters reported Thursday. On Tuesday, Microsoft said it named Mustafa Suleyman and Karen Simonyan. co-founders of Inflection AI, as chief executive and chief scientist, respectively, in its new Microsoft AI division. Microsoft shares added 0.9%.

Reddit (RDDT) shares debuted on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday at $47, well above their initial public offering price of $34 a share. The shares were surging past 50% in recent trading.

The US Department of Justice and attorneys general from 15 states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit Thursday against Apple (AAPL) for allegedly violating antitrust laws. Separately, Apple and Alphabet's (GOOG) Google are set to face the first investigations under the EU's Digital Markets Act, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Apple shares fell 4.3% and Alphabet was shedding 0.6%.

Micron Technology's (MU) shares soared more than 14% after several analysts raised price targets on the company. The move comes as Micron reported swing to a profit in fiscal Q2, while revenue rose from a year before.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
RDDT
AAPL
GOOG
MU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.