Technology Sector Update for 03/21/2024: MSFT, RDDT, AAPL, GOOG, MU

Tech stocks were higher late Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 2.5%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index added 2.5%.

In corporate news, Microsoft (MSFT) will pay Inflection AI $650 million and hire its staff in a licensing deal, Reuters reported Thursday. On Tuesday, Microsoft said it named Mustafa Suleyman and Karen Simonyan. co-founders of Inflection AI, as chief executive and chief scientist, respectively, in its new Microsoft AI division. Microsoft shares added 0.9%.

Reddit (RDDT) shares debuted on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday at $47, well above their initial public offering price of $34 a share. The shares were surging past 50% in recent trading.

The US Department of Justice and attorneys general from 15 states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit Thursday against Apple (AAPL) for allegedly violating antitrust laws. Separately, Apple and Alphabet's (GOOG) Google are set to face the first investigations under the EU's Digital Markets Act, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Apple shares fell 4.3% and Alphabet was shedding 0.6%.

Micron Technology's (MU) shares soared more than 14% after several analysts raised price targets on the company. The move comes as Micron reported swing to a profit in fiscal Q2, while revenue rose from a year before.

