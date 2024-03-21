Technology Sector Update for 03/21/2024: AAPL, GOOG, MU, TSLA

Tech stocks were rising Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 3.4%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 3.5%.

In corporate news, the US Department of Justice and attorneys general from 15 states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit Thursday against Apple (AAPL) for allegedly violating antitrust laws. Separately, Apple and Alphabet's (GOOG) Google are set to face the first investigations under the EU's Digital Markets Act, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Apple shares fell 3.8% and Alphabet was shedding 0.9%.

Micron Technology's (MU) shares soared more than 17% after several analysts raised price targets on the company. The move comes as Micron reported swing to a profit in fiscal Q2, while revenue rose from a year ago.

US Sen. Elizabeth Warren called on the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether Tesla (TSLA) breached board independence regulations, the Wall Street Journal reported. Tesla shares were falling 1.6%.

